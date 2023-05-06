Search icon
Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi begins 26-km roadshow, campaigning for BJP

Prior to the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi started his 26-km tour in the city on Saturday morning. He was there to campaign for the BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 26 km roadshow in the city on Saturday morning, campaigning for the BJP, ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

The roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank is expected to be covered in about three and a half hours, according to party sources.

Modi's roadshow today will be passing through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments, they said.

The PM was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.

Massive arrangements have been made along the stretch, like erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly, as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather along the roadside, official sources said.

The entire distance is decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too wearing saffron shawls and caps.

Cultural teams are also stationed along the stretch where Modi will take part in the roadshow in a specially designed vehicle.

The much shorter roadshow, about 10 km between the Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity Circle, will be held on Sunday.

Keeping National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in mind, the BJP on Friday modified Modi's two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, by scheduling the extensive event today and a shorter one on May 7.

The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone, was split into two parts on Saturday and Sunday to avoid inconvenience to the public. 

