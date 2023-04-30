Karnataka Elections 2023: Mobile phone thrown at PM Modi during roadshow

Picture credit: Twitter- @ANI

In a security breach incident, a mobile phone was thrown at Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vehicle during his roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday.

The incident happened during PM Modi`s mega roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday. As per the visuals, the phone can be seen being thrown towards the Prime Minister`s vehicle.

However, the Prime Minister narrowly escaped any mishap. More details are awaited on the matter.

The phone that was thrown at PM Modi struck the prime minister's car's roof before hitting the ground. The security guards later picked up the phone.

Meanwhile, a large number of people and BJP supporters had gathered on both sides of the road to greet the Prime Minister during the roadshow. PM Modi was on a specially designed vehicle and reciprocated the greetings by waving to people. People also showered flowers and waved BJP flags along the route as an expression of support.