Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live updates: 8.26% voter turnout in Udupi till 9 am

Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting will be held for 224 assembly constituencies with 2,615 candidates in the fray. The BJP, Congress and JDS are the top political parties involved.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live updates: 8.26% voter turnout in Udupi till 9 am
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Karnataka Elections 2023: The epic fight of the ballots in Karnataka has begun after a high-voltage campaign. In Karnataka, elections for 224 assembly seats started at 7 am and will go till 6 pm. 

In the 58,545 polling locations spread out around the state, a total of 5,31,33,054 electors are entitled to vote. The BJP, Congress, and JD(S) are the top political parties involved. 113 seats are required to achieve a majority and form a government.

Karnataka is seeing a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and the JDS. 

Early votes included the founder of Infosys, Narayana Murthy, actor Prakash Raj, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an open letter to the people of the state a day before the Karnataka Elections. The letter reads, "You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me.”

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Live Update:

10:02 am: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "Karnataka which is the land of Bajrang Bali will answer all these things on 13th May. We welcome DK Shivakumar and Congress party offering prayers to LPG cylinders, we are happy that Congress is doing some kind of puja at least."

10:08 am: "I am 200% confident Congress party will have 141 seats. We will win an absolute majority..," says Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. 

10:20 am: The former chief minister of Karnataka and candidate for the Congress in the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly, Jagadish Shettar cast his vote. 

10:32 am: 'Ban on Bajrang Dal'

10:42 am: Karnataka Elections 2023: Promises made by Congress during Karnataka Elections

1. GRUHA JYOTHI
200 units of free electricity per month to every household.

2. GRUHA LAKSHMI SCHEME
₹2,000/month to every woman head of household. 

3. UCHITA PRAYANA
Free bus travel for all women across the state of Karnataka.

4. YUVA NIDHI
₹3,000/month for unemployed graduates & ₹1,500/month for unemployed diploma holders. 

5. ANNA BHAGYA
Free 10 kg of rice per person per month to BPL families.

10:58 am: 'The Kerala Story will not have any effect in Karnataka'

11:09 am: Congress workers decorated LPG gas cylinders with garlands
In some locations, Congress workers could be observed burning incense sticks around LPG gas cylinders and decorating them with garlands. Congress said that Kannadigas have embraced the pre-voting ritual fad and are tweeting about it.

11:31 am: Former Cricketer Javagal Srinath cast his vote

12:00 am: Kantara actor Rishab Shetty arrives at polling booth in Udupi

12:15 am: Kannada actor Daali Dhananjaya and his family cast their votes in Kalenahalli Village of Arsikere.

12: 40 am: BC Nagesh, the BJP candidate from Tiptur assembly constituency, along with his family, exercised their right to vote in Tiptur.

1: 29 pm: Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, a Congress leader, exercise their voting rights in the Karnataka elections.

 

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From count out to Aromatherapy, follow these tips to manage your anxiety triggers
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in black bodycon dress, drops photos on Instagram
Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi Kapoor to Masaba Gupta, celebs who stun at Mumbai show, see pics
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 to have audio, video features like Meta, know upcoming updates
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.