Karnataka elections 2023: Over 20 percent turnout in first half, here’s a look at past election trends

Karnataka elections 2023 live updates (File photo)

Congress, BJP, and JDS are currently embroiled in a power tussle as the voting for the Karnataka elections 2023 remains underway. With thousands of candidates in the fray, the fate of these three political parties will be sealed on May 13.

What commences as a slow start slowly turned into a fast-paced saga on polling day in Karnataka, with a healthy turnout of voters being recorded in the first four hours of the Karnataka elections 2023.

A voter turnout of 20.99 percent was recorded in Karnataka Assembly elections till 11 am on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission. The polling, which began at 7 a.m. on a dull note, subsequently gathered pace.

According to sources, the Varuna constituency saw 11.5 per cent voting in the first two hours, rose to 20 per cent by 11 am. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Minister for Housing V. Somanna are contesting from Varuna -- one of the most keenly observed seats.

The people in communally sensitive coastal and hilly districts are coming out in large numbers with the voter turnout touching 26.71 per cent in Virajpet seat. The first round (till 9 am) it recorded 12.93 per cent. Polling percentage in Madikeri, which registered 10.99 per cent in the first round, rose to 26.27 per cent.

Karnataka elections 2023: A look at past trends

The last Karnataka elections in 2018 had a completely different outcome than what was expected. The opinion poll and exit polls from all major television news channels predicted that the Indian National Congress would win the elections by a small margin of seats.

The exit polls and opinion poll predicted that Congress would win with nearly 100 seats, while BJP will marginally lose with 94-97 seats. However, the Karnataka elections 2018 results saw BJP winning 104 out of the total 224 seats, and Congress getting 80 seats.

Before this, INC grabbed power in Karnataka in the 2013 legislative assembly, winning with a landslide victory and getting 122 seats, with BJP losing with just 40 out of the total 224 seats. According to the past trends, the election could go either way, not depending on the opinion poll results.

(With IANS inputs)