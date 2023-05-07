Search icon
Karnataka elections 2023: How to check your name in voter’s list? Know documents required for voting

As the voting for the Karnataka elections 2023 is just around the corner, here is how you can check your name in the voter’s list ahead of the polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

How to check your name in voter's list ahead of Karnataka elections 2023 (File photo)

The Karnataka assembly elections 2023 are just around the corner, and the voting process for the same will take place in a single phase on May 10. However, many people are still unable to check their names in the voter’s list in Karnataka.

Ahead of the Karnataka elections 2023, one must check their name in the voter’s list to see if they are eligible to cast their votes or not, and also check their voting centre. This can be done through the individual EPIC number of the voter.

The Election Commission of India issues the Electors Photo Identification Card or EPIC number to all voters, which is present on the voter ID card of the person. One can check their names on the voter’s list through their unique EPIC number.

Karnataka elections 2023: How to check name in voter’s list?

  • Go to the website of the ECI which is electoralsearch.in.
  • There, you will be able to see two options – Search by Detail or Search by EPIC number.
  • Enter your EPIC number and select the state where you are registered.
  • Enter the Captcha code and click on Search.
  • Your details and your name on the voter’s list in Karnataka will be visible on the screen.

If one doesn’t know their EPIC number, they can search their name on the voter’s list in Karnataka elections 2023 through their personal details such as name, date of birth, and assembly constituency, after which their EPIC number and polling booth will be displayed on the screen.

Karnataka elections 2023: Documents to carry to polling booth

While going to the polling booth in Karnataka to cast their vote, one must only carry two documents – Aadhaar card and a voter ID card. If one doesn’t have their Aadhaar card, then they must carry any other photo ID such as a passport or driving license.

While the Karnataka elections 2023 are set to take place on May 10, the results for the same will be declared on May 13 after the counting of the votes.

READ | Karnataka Assembly Elections: 'Master of distortion,' Congress on PM Modi's Bengaluru roadshow

