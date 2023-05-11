Karnataka elections 2023: 5 times when exit polls were proven wrong in India

The state assembly elections of Karnataka took place on May 10, 2023, and the votes for the same will be counted on May 13. While the opinion poll predicted that BJP will be retaining power in Karnataka, the exit polls after the voting gave a different story.

The Karnataka elections 2023 saw more than 5 crore voters being eligible to make their choice for over 220 assembly seats, while the exit polls predicted that the Congress will be winning the elections with a clean sweep, with BJP losing their power in the state.

However, political history has proven that the exit poll prediction in multiple elections has been vastly wrong, which means that it is still anyone’s game in Karnataka and BJP has a very big chance of winning the elections.

Here are 5 times the exit polls in the country were proven wrong –

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017

While the Uttar Pradesh exit polls in 2017 predicted a win for BJP, rightly so, the estimation of seats was majorly wrong. Most media houses predicted that BJP will win with 200 seats, while after the results came, the BJP won with 325 seats.

Bihar elections 2020

Exit polls predicted that the Rashtriya Janta Dal, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, will win the elections with an alliance, but it was the BJP-JDU alliance that emerged victorious, with Nitish Kumar being the chief minister of the state.

West Bengal elections 2021

The exit polls of the West Bengal elections 2021 predicted that BJP will win with a massive majority, dethroning Mamata Banerjee from the CM seat. However, TMC retained power in the state and BJP lagged behind with just 77 seats.

Lok Sabha elections 2004

The exit polls of the 2004 Lok Sabha elections predicted a big win for BJP with around 240 seats but got it very wrong. In the actual results, the Congress alliance got around 216 seats while BJP got just 187 seats.

2014 Lok Sabha elections

While most exit polls predicted that Narendra Modi-led BJP will win the elections and he will become the PM, they got the seat count wrong. Exit polls said that BJP will win with 200-220 seats, while the alliance got over 300 seats.