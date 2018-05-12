Headlines

Karnataka Elections 2018: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

Karnataka Elections 2018: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers 

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 08:00 AM IST

As Karnataka votes for the decisive Assembly polls that will set the tone for 2019 General Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an appeal to the voters of the state today. (LIVE UPDATES HERE)

‘Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today,’ the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

‘I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation,’ he added.

 

Voting for 222 assembly seats began across Karnataka at 7 am on Saturday. The polling began at 58,546 polling stations each, equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). Polling will conclude at 6 pm.

A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, will cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

Tight security is in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across all the assembly constituencies spread across 30 districts.

The majority mark for any party to form the government is 112 in the 225-member assembly. While elections are held for 224 seats, one member is nominated by the state governor from the Anglo-Indian community.

Votes will be counted and results declared on May 15.

