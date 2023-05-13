Karnataka election results 2023: Who will be the next CM of Karnataka? Know CM faces from Congress

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (File photo)

Karnataka election results 2023 live: The results of the Karnataka elections 2023 are set to be declared today with the vote counting for the same currently underway. However, trends are showing that the Congress party will be winning the polls after dethroning the Bhartiya Janta Party.

While the Congress party has already taken a strong lead on 129 seats, the BJP is lagging behind with a lead of just 66 seats. As it is predicted that Congress will win the Karnataka elections, one question emerges – who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka?

Currently, the battle for the Chief Minister post in Karnataka seems to be between two top candidates from the Congress party – Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka election results 2023: CM faces from Congress party

DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar is the current Karnataka Congress chief and has major popularity in the state. Shivakumar has continuously rallied during the Karnataka polling campaign season and has been termed as the “new talent” who can take the Karnataka CM seat.

Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah is currently the leader of the opposition in Karnataka, and he served as the Karnataka CM from 2013 to 2018, after which BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai took his post. He is one of the senior-most leaders in the Congress party, and the clear contender for the CM post.

While the Congress party has not formally announced who will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka once they emerge victorious in the polls, the battle seems to be between these two candidates. Further, the Congress party will be holding a democratic vote among all the new MLAs to decide on who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Karnataka elections 2023 were conducted on May 10, and the counting of the votes is being done today, May 13. It is expected that BJP will get dethroned and Congress will form the new government in the state.

