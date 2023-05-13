Search icon
Karnataka Assembly election results 2023: Congress takes lead, releases video of 'unstoppable' Rahul Gandhi as counting 

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

The Congress took an early lead against the BJP in what is anticipated to be a closely contested election as the Karnataka Assembly election vote counting got underway on Saturday morning. In response, the Congress released a video of Rahul Gandhi that featured a montage of his pictures paired to Sia's song "Unstoppable." The outcome of the election will determine which party or coalition would form the state's government after winning the majority of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. To do this, the winning party or coalition will need at least 113 seats.

The post read, “I’m invincible, I’m confident, Yeah, I’m unstoppable today”. 

