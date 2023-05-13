Search icon
Karnataka election results 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai accepts defeat against Congress, says ‘will return…’

As the vote counting in the Karnataka elections 2023 is currently underway, BJP leader and CM Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat against Congress in the polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Karnataka CM Baravaraj Bommai (Photo - PTI)

Karnataka election results 2023 live: Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bomma, after expressing confidence in winning the polls, has conceded defeat against Congress in the polls, while winning his seat in the Shiggaon district.

Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai had taken a steady lead against Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan in the Shiggaon polls in Karnataka, with 59 percent of the vote share.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the Assembly elections even as the final announcement of the election results was awaited on Saturday. He said that the BJP will comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "We will come back in Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Speaking to reporters at Haveri, he said, "We have not been able to make the mark in the elections in spite of a lot of efforts put up by everybody right from our Prime Minister to workers. Congress was able to make the mark. We will sit for analysis once the results are announced. As a national political party, we will analyse and identify the gaps and deficiencies and improve upon them."

Meanwhile, current trends in the Karnataka election results 2023 vote counting show that the Congress party is leading with over 130 seats, while the BJP is lagging behind with just 66 seats in its hands. It is expected that the Congress party will form a government in Karnataka.

It is expected that BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai will be dethroned from the CM post after the final vote count, and Congress leader DK Shivakumar will take his place. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah remain the frontrunners from the Congress party for the CM post.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 WINNERS list: From DK Shivakumar, Bommai, Siddaramaiah to Kumaraswamy, key candidates

