Karnataka Election 2018: In fight against Siddaramaiah, BJP's Sriramulu seeks 'blessing' from cow

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka Election 2018: In fight against Siddaramaiah, BJP's Sriramulu seeks 'blessing' from cow

B Sriramulu is contesting against incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 09:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Just before casting his vote, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B Sriramulu was seen performing 'gau puja' (cow worship).

He is contesting against incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency.

Badami, a tourist town in Bagalkot district in northern Karnataka is renowned for its cave temples.

Siddaramaiah is contesting from this constituency and holds prominence here as it is dominated by the Kuruba community, a shepherd community to which the chief minister belongs.

Winning the Badami and Chamundeshwari seats would help Siddaramaiah to again stake claim to the state's top post for second consecutive time, if the party wins the elections with a brute majority.

The Karnataka Chief Minister is locking horns with B Sriramulu of the BJP.

In the 2013 elections, Congress won the Badami seat with a margin of 15,113 votes (10.87 per cent) securing 41.31% of the total votes polled. The constituency saw a voter turnout of 70.71%.

In 2008, however, the BJP won this constituency with a margin of 5,107 votes (4.29%), receiving 44.85% of the votes polled.

There are a total of 2,14,834 voters in the constituency, having over 1 lakh female voters and 16 others.

The polling, which began at 7 am on Saturday in 58,546 polling stations, each equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), will conclude at 6 pm.

The election in two constituencies, Jayanagar and RR Nagar, has been postponed.

In Jayanagar, the polling has been deferred due to the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, B N Vijay Kumar, while in RR Nagar, it has been postponed due to fake voter-ID row.
The election in Karnataka is considered crucial for the Congress Party, as it would be looking to prevent the BJP juggernaut from expanding its footprints in the south.

Since the 2014 general election, the Congress has been defeated by the BJP in over a dozen states, drastically shrinking its political footprint.

The BJP is making an all-out bid to oust the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka and is looking to come back to power in the state with BS Yeddyurappa, its chief ministerial candidate. Interestingly, no incumbent government has been re-elected in Karnataka since 1985.

The Janata Dal (Secular) is looking to establish itself once again in Karnataka politics and is expected to give a tough fight to both the BJP and the Congress.

A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, will cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.
Tight security is in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across the 222 seats out of 224 assembly constituencies, spread across 30 districts. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Deadline extended for this special FD, check benefits and interest rate

NIA gets 6 days extension of remand of 2 key aides of Canada-based 'listed terrorist'

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launching in September 1, here’s what we know

From Axis Bank to Canara Bank: Four banks increased FD rates for senior citizens, check details

After Elvish Yadav's win at Bigg Boss OTT 2, Rakhi Sawant says 'jo winner banta hai uska career...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE