Karnataka eases Covid-19 restrictions, allows theatres, gyms, pools to operate with 100% capacity

As the third wave of Covid-19 seems to be ebbing, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, on Friday, said that the state is all set to lift the seating restrictions imposed in theatres from February 5 (Saturday).

Sudhakar added that gyms, swimming pools, and Yoga centres will also be allowed to function with full capacity.

While interacting with reporters, Minister Sudhakar stated that the restrictions are lifted with a condition to follow Covid guidelines. Wearing of masks is being made compulsory in theatres and carrying outside food into theatres is not allowed. Vaccination of two doses is made compulsory for all these places, he added.

Certain steps were taken in the last of December due to the rise in the number of Omicron cases. "We have started to relax the rules after analysing admissions to hospitals. The matter has been discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the meeting held today," he said.

During January, 5 to 6 percent of infected persons were admitted to the hospitals. In February, the admissions have come down to 2 percent. Against this backdrop, permission is given for 100 percent occupancy, he said.

The final decision has been taken with a view that no industry or individual should suffer losses. The film chamber of commerce has assured of taking all necessary precautions. The cine lovers should put on their masks, he stated.

There is a prohibition to carry food inside the theatres. The officers can conduct surprise checks at any point in time. However, the rules regarding marriage, functions will continue as the same and a decision would be taken in the coming days.