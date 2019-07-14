Karnataka drama: Won't take our resignations back at any cost, says rebel Congress MLA ST Somashekar

As blame-game over Karnataka crisis continues between BJP and Congress, a rebel MLA ST Somashekar who is lodge in Mumbai hotel said that they are not going to take resignations back at any cost.

"We won't take our resignations back at any cost. K Sudhakar is in Delhi and he is also in our support, he may join us in Mumbai anytime soon," Somashekar said.

He also added that BJP leader R Ashok has nothing to do with them as they are unaware as to why he was there.

Somashekhar said that 12 rebel MLAs in Mumbai are united. No matter who says what, there is no question of us taking back our resignations.

On reports that a BJP leader also came to Mumbai with them, Somashekhar said that no BJP leader had come to Mumbai with them.

"We have requested hotel authorities not to let anyone inside who comes here to meet us," Somashekhar said.

"Political leaders keep coming to Bombay but no one came with us. We have resigned as Congress members of the assembly," Somashekhar mentioned.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader DK Shivakumar hit out at the BJP saying that party should declare that it is hungry for power and is carrying out operation Lotus in Karnataka.

He also said that if rebel MLAs will vote against the government during confidence motion then they will be disqualified by the Speaker.

Responding to Shivakumar's statement, BJP Karnataka chief Yeddyurappa said that Speaker cannot disqualify anybody citing Supreme Court's intervention.