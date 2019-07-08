Karnataka dramaâ€”'Main imaan nahi badal raha': Suspended Cong leader Roshan Baig says will quit as MLA, join BJP

As Karnataka government hinges on a thin thread amid resignations MLAs resignations, senior Congress leader who was suspended from the party, Roshan Baig on Monday said that he has been insulted by the party, therefore, he will quit and join BJP.

In a statement on Monday evening, Roshan Baig said, "I'm hurt by the way Congress has treated me & suspended me as I spoke bitter truth. The state leadership has failed, there is no accountability."

"I am not going to either Mumbai or Goa, I am in Bengaluru. I am going to resign from MLA post. They (BJP) are in touch with me," Roshan Baig said.

On being asked if he will join BJP, Baig said, "Kyun nahi! Main imaan nahi badal raha. BJP is also a political party, us mein kya buri baat hai," Baig added.

Meanwhile, all the 14 dissident MLAs who were lodged in Mumbai's Sofitel hotel have moved for Goa. The MLAs left for Goa on Monday evening. This development took place after Congress leader DK Shivakumar was leaving for Mumbai.

While rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs left for Goa, a bus carrying JD(S) MLAs in Bengaluru arrived at Prestige Golfshire Club, Nandi hills road in Devanahalli. They were earlier staying at Taj West End hotel.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, MB Patil and Eshwara Khandre also held a meeting at an undisclosed location, with legal advisers to discuss the further action against the MLAs who have resigned.

In the meantime, BS Yeddyurappa said, "two independent MLAs met the governor and gave letters that they'll support BJP, now we're 105+2=107. Even when they've lost majority, Kumaraswamy is saying the government will run smoothly. People are observing everything. Let us see and wait."