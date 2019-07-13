Headlines

Karnataka drama: Congress rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj decides to stay in party after 'backchannel' talks

"I and Sudhakar had given resignation from MLA's post. All the leaders are asking me to stay in Congress since morning. I have decided to stay in the party," Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 10:42 PM IST

In a relief for the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj and Dr K Sudhakar are likely to tack back their resignations. 

"I and Sudhakar had given resignation from MLA's post. All the leaders are asking me to stay in Congress since morning. I have decided to stay in the party," Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj said. 

Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj also said, "We will try to convince Sudhakar and both of us will take our resignation back."

Speaking after Congress MLA Nagaraj announced that he will remain in the party, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah said that they will get most of the MLAs back to the party before the vote of confidence is moved in the Karnataka assembly. 

However, in another jolt to the Congress-JD(S) alliance, 5 more Congress MLAs had moved to the Supreme Court against Karnataka Speaker and seeking court's direction to ask the speaker to accept their resignations. 

Meanwhile, BJP Karnataka president Yeddyurappa once again demanded Kumaraswamy's resignation after 5 more Congress MLAs had moved Supreme Court. 

