Karnataka: DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended amid alleged viral video controversy

Karnataka government suspends DGP-ranked officer Ramachandra Rao after a video allegedly showing him in intimate acts with women in his office went viral. Rao denies the footage is real, calling it fabricated, while the state orders a formal enquiry amid public outrage and political pressure.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday suspended senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank official, after a video allegedly showing him in compromising situations with multiple women inside his office circulated widely on social media.

The suspension followed mounting public criticism and political pressure after the footage went viral, raising serious questions about conduct within the police establishment. The matter reached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office earlier this week, prompting an urgent review by the state administration.

Chief Minister Orders Swift Action

According to sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was visibly upset after being briefed on the contents of the video. He reportedly sought an explanation from senior officials on how such alleged misconduct could occur within a highly secured government office.

After reviewing the preliminary inputs provided by the Home Department, the government decided to place Rao under suspension pending further proceedings. The move came a day after officials gathered detailed information on the circumstances surrounding the video and its origins.

Allegations and Political Fallout

The controversy has also triggered a political storm, with opposition parties closely watching the government’s response. Critics questioned whether strict disciplinary measures would be enforced given the seniority of the officer involved.

The video, which surfaced earlier this week, allegedly shows Rao, wearing his police uniform, engaging in intimate interactions with different women during office hours. The footage appears to have been recorded inside his official chamber on multiple occasions, with the women seen visiting at different times. The visuals quickly spread online, intensifying public outrage.

Rao is also known as the father of Ranya Rao, who has been named as an accused in a gold smuggling case, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the family.

Officer Denies Allegations, Calls Video Fabricated

Ramachandra Rao has strongly denied the allegations, claiming the video is doctored and part of a targeted campaign to damage his reputation. He has described the footage as “fabricated and false” and said he has approached legal counsel to initiate appropriate action.

In statements to the media, Rao said the visuals allegedly date back several years and insisted that only a formal investigation can establish the truth. He has demanded an impartial enquiry into the matter, arguing that misinformation is being deliberately circulated.

Suspension Despite Outreach to Home Minister

Amid the controversy, Rao also met the state Home Minister to discuss the allegations. However, the meeting did not prevent the government from taking disciplinary action.

Officials have indicated that further steps, including a formal inquiry, are likely as authorities examine the authenticity of the video and determine accountability.