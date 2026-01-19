Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao faces backlash as video allegedly shows him in compromising act

Reports suggest that the videos were recorded more than a year ago, before Ranya Rao was arrested in the gold smuggling case.

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao is facing backlash after a video allegedly shows him in a compromising act with a woman inside his office while in uniform. Ramachandra Rao is a DGP-rank IPS officer and the father of gold smuggling accused Ranya Rao. The purported video of the Karnataka DGP has gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns.

In one clip, he is seen kissing the woman while seated in uniform at his office. In another video, he is seen sitting in his office in a suit and engaging in similar behaviour in front of the Indian flag and the Police Department's emblem displayed in his chamber.

The videos were recorded more than a year ago, before Ranya Rao was arrested in the gold smuggling case, IANS reported, quoting sources. The acts were reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed in the office. Ramachandra Rao is serving as the Director General of Police in the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE).

Earlier, the Karnataka government placed Ramchandra Rao on compulsory leave in March 2025 in connection with the gold smuggling case. He was taken back recently. He is alleged to have joined hands with Ranya Rao in gold smuggling. The government had ordered a probe against Rao in this connection and sought a report.

Ranya Rao's gold smuggling case

Ranya Rao was arrested on charges of gold smuggling and misusing her stepfather Rao's name to escape security checks by availing the protocol reserved for officials. The Police Department and Ramachandra Rao are yet to react to the development.