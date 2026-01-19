FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in compromising act

The video purportedly showed Ramachandra Rao inside his official chamber, engaging in objectionable conduct with a woman.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in compromising act
Photo: ANI
Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao has broken his silence over his alleged video showing him in a compromising act with a woman inside his office while in uniform. The DGP rank officer said that the video is fabricated and false, and an investigation should be done in the matter.

"I was there in Belagavi 8 years ago, I’ll speak to the advocate and take action, it’s shocking to me, it’s all fabricated and false, I have no idea about it. I don’t know when it was fabricated, an investigation has to be done about who’s spreading such a false thing," he said, ANI reported.

The video has circulated widely on social media, raising serious concerns. The video purportedly showed Ramachandra Rao inside his official chamber, engaging in objectionable conduct with a woman. In one clip, he is seen kissing the woman while seated in uniform in his office. In another video, he is seen inside his office in a suit and engaging in similar conduct in front of the Indian flag and the Police Department's emblem displayed in his chamber.

What Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said

Reacting to allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving Rao, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that no officer is above the law and that disciplinary action would be initiated if required. He made the statement while answering questions from the media in Belagavi. "An inquiry would be conducted into the matter and disciplinary action would be initiated against the DGP if required. No senior officer is above the law," the Chief Minister said. 

Who is DGP Ramachandra Rao?

Ramachandra Rao is serving as Director General of Police in the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE). He is the stepfather of actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested on charges of gold smuggling and misusing her stepfather's name to escape security checks by availing the protocol reserved for officials.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had placed Rao on compulsory leave in March 2025 in connection with the gold smuggling case. He was taken back recently. The government had ordered a probe against Rao in this connection and sought a report.

