Senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao has opened about his stepdaughter and Kannada actress Ranya Rao's arrest by DRI for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai. The officer said he was “shocked and devastated” after hearing the news. The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport. Later, searches were conducted at her residence and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also recovered, DRI said on Wednesday.

"I was also shocked and devastated when such an incident came to my notice through the media, I was not aware of any of these things, like any other father I was also shocked. She is not living with us, she is living separately with her husband, there must be some problem between them due to some family issues. Anyway, the law will do its job, there is no black mark in my career. I don't want to say anything more," he said, ANI reported.

The total seizure in the case stood at Rs 17.29 crore, including assets worth Rs 4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks. According to DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) officials, the 14.2 kg haul is one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times. The DRI operates under the Ministry of Finance, which said that the contraband, valued at Rs 12.56 crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.