Karnataka crisis: Youth Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to intervene in case filed by rebels

Anil Chacko Joseph, in his application, said that the MLAs were "bought or persuaded to resign by payment of enormous sums of money".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by the counsel of Anil Chacko Joseph, the Youth Congress leader, that the resignations by the rebel MLAs were nothing but a kind of defection and sought a hearing as an intervenor.

The apex court has listed for hearing on Friday the petition of the 10 rebel MLAs seeking a direction to Karnataka Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar for accepting their resignations.

Chacko, in his application, said that a resignation had the same effect as defecting from a party and that the MLAs were "bought or persuaded to resign by payment of enormous sums of money".

The apex court allowed Chacko to be heard as an intervenor in the matter.