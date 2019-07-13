Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa demands Kumaraswamy's resignation after 5 more rebel Cong MLAs move SC against Speaker

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday once again demanded that chief minister Kumaraswamy should step down after 5 more Congress-JD(S) MLAs tendered their resignations.

Yeddyurappa claimed that 5 MLAs approached the Supreme Court and requested to direct the Speaker to accept their resignations.

Five more rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs including Anand Singh and Roshan Baig had moved Supreme Court against the assembly Speaker for not accepting their resignations.

Five more rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs including Anand Singh and Roshan Baig(in file pic) have also moved Supreme Court against the assembly speaker not accepting their resignations pic.twitter.com/CYk2qW9DHk — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Speaking on Kumaraswamy trust vote, BS Yeddyurappa said, "We have no objection to No Confidence Motion. We will wait until Monday. On Monday, we are ready to face the No Confidence Motion."

BS Yeddyurappa, BJP state president: We have no objection to No Confidence Motion. We will wait until Monday. On Monday, we are ready to face the No Confidence Motion. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Ws6jXTPHnv — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

In a surprise move, Kumaraswamy on Friday sought for a trust vote in the Karnataka assembly, however, the Supreme Court asked the Speaker to maintain the status quo till July 16.

This led to the return of resort politics once again back in the state as MLAs of all three parties — Congress, JD(S) and BJP — shifted their MLAs in different resorts to prevent further erosion. Some rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs have been staying in Mumbai hotel only.

Earlier in the day BJP MLAs who are staying at Ramada hotel in Bengaluru held a lunch meeting with party state president BS Yeddyurappa

Meanwhile, Congress in another attempt to save the government is mulling for back-channel talks with the MLAs when rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj met Siddaramaiah at latter's residence. Nagaraj had earlier met Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and DK Shivakumar.

Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, who took back their support from the Congress-JDS Government on July 8 have written a letter to the Speaker asking him to arrange their seating in the opposition benches in the assembly.