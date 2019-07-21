Karnataka crisis: Will not withdraw resignations, reiterate rebel MLAs, ask Kumaraswamy to step down

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who have been lodged in a Mumbai hotel, on Sunday once again reiterated their stand on resignations and said that they will remain firm on their decision of not to withdraw them.

The rebel MLAs have also asked Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to step down. This development has come just a day before the scheduled trust vote on Monday.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader HK Patil had expressed confidence that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government will clear the floor test.

"We have moved a motion of vote of confidence. We are confident that we will win the vote of confidence as we believe rebel MLAs will come back," said HK Patil.

Prior to this, on July 19, the Congress had moved the Supreme Court seeking a clarification on its order allowing freedom to 15 rebel Karnataka MLAs from participation in the trial of strength on the floor of the Assembly saying it whittles down the power of a political party to issue whips to its members under the anti-defection law.

"We have moved a case to the Supreme Court to clarify our position on whip which is a right of the political party. It cannot be diluted. The top court's direction will never come against the spirit of the constitution. This is why we are confident that the decision will come in our favour," Patil mentioned.

Meanwhile, BJP Karnataka chief Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that Monday will be the last day of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government led by Kumaraswamy in the state.

"As Siddaramaiah, the Speaker and Kumaraswamy have said that they will seek majority Monday, I am 100 percent confident that things will reach a conclusion. I am confident that tomorrow will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government," Yeddyurappa added.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignations of 16 dissident MLAs from the cabinet.