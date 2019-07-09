Karnataka crisis: Twelve MLAs abstain from Congress Legislature Party meeting

In further deepening of crisis, twelve fence sitter MLAs today stayed away from Congress Legislative Party meeting in Karnataka on Tuesday morning. The meeting was called to formulate strategy to save the Congress- JD(S) government in the state which is in the brink of collapse. This is in addition to 10 Congress MLAs who have already resigned and went to Mumbai.

Here is the list of the MLAs who skipped Tuesday's meeting:

1. Ramalinga Reddy

2. Dr Sudhakar

3. Roshan Baig

4.Tukaram

5. Anjali Nimbalkar

6. MTB Nagaraj

7.Sangameshwar

8. Shivanna

9. Fathima

10. B Nagendra

11. Raje Gowda

12. Ramappa.

MLAs Tukaram, MTB Nagaraj and Dr Sudhakar skipped CLP meeting and cited health reasons.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and other Congress leaders have claimed that they will overcome the current bout of crisis as well.All the ministers from the two parties have resigned as well to give a free hand to Kumaraswamy to restructure his Council of Ministers and accommodate the dissident MLAs.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in the Lok Sabha said that his party has "nothing" to do with the current political situation in Karnataka. "Whatever is happening in Karnataka, our party has nothing to do with it. Our party is fully committed to the dignity of parliamentary democracy," said Singh in the Lower House of Parliament.

Today, Speaker Ramesh Kumar is expected to take a call on the resignation letters given by the MLAs. Speaking to media, he said, "have to work honestly I am not going to call anyone. .Whoever wants to meet me may come". He also said that he will have to verify facts if resignations are voluntary.

With ANI inputs