Karnataka crisis: SC allows rebel MLAs choice not to participate in trust vote

In a big victory for Karnataka rebels, the Supreme Court has allowed the 15 rebel MLAs the choice not to participate in trust vote proceedings on July 18. The Court said that they shall not be compelled to sit in the House during proceedings. In effect, they will not be disqualified if they don't obey their party whip during the trust vote taken by the HD Kumaraswamy government.

On the issue of their resignation, the Court gave liberty to Speaker to decide on the resignation of 15 MLAs within the time he chooses. As and when it is decided the same shall be placed before the apex Court.

The weighty issues with regard to whether Speaker has to decide resignation or disqualification firdtnhas been kept open and may be decided at a later stage.

Today's order is an interim arrangement made by the court considering the emergent situation arising due to the trust vote on Thursday.

nterestingly the Court has not spelt out what the speaker has to do with the disqualification pleas.

Earlier court had directed the Speaker not to decide either on the resignation or disqualification pertaining to 10 out of 15 MLAs. The petition was originally filed by 10 rebel MLAs. Later 5 more joined. The Court permitted them to be party to these proceedings by today's order.