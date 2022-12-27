Karnataka: COVID-19 restrictions return as cases soar in China, check FULL guidelines here

File photo

COVID-19 latest updates: Amid growing concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, Karnataka government has made masks mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges across the state.

“Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants & bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions”, said Karnataka Health Minister on Monday.

He added, “We’ve set up task force committees under Dy Commissioners of respective districts who’ll ensure that proper (Covid) guidelines are followed and quick inoculation (of vaccine) is done by setting up camps all across the districts.”

The decision to make mask mandatory was taken after the minister held a meeting with technical specialists to discuss the new guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka. The meeting was attended by ministers, health department officials and the members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19.

COVID-19 restrictions In Karnataka

Wearing of masks made mandatory inside closed spaces like restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools, and colleges in Karnataka.

New Year celebrations allowed till 1 am.

Pregnant women, children, elderly citizens and people with health issues advised to avoid public gatherings.

In Closed door events, the number of people allowed inside shouldn’t be more than the number of seats available.

Use of sanitisers and full vaccination will be mandatory in schools.

Few days ago, it was announced by Karnataka government that testing of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) will be made mandatory in the state due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the world.

