Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Karnataka: COVID-19 restrictions return as cases soar in China, check FULL guidelines here

Wearing of masks made mandatory inside closed spaces like restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools, and colleges in Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Karnataka: COVID-19 restrictions return as cases soar in China, check FULL guidelines here
File photo

COVID-19 latest updates: Amid growing concerns over rising COVID-19 cases, Karnataka government has made masks mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges across the state.

“Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants & bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions”, said Karnataka Health Minister on Monday.

He added, “We’ve set up task force committees under Dy Commissioners of respective districts who’ll ensure that proper (Covid) guidelines are followed and quick inoculation (of vaccine) is done by setting up camps all across the districts.”

The decision to make mask mandatory was taken after the minister held a meeting with technical specialists to discuss the new guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka. The meeting was attended by ministers, health department officials and the members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19.

COVID-19 restrictions In Karnataka

  • Wearing of masks made mandatory inside closed spaces like restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools, and colleges in Karnataka.
  • New Year celebrations allowed till 1 am.
  • Pregnant women, children, elderly citizens and people with health issues advised to avoid public gatherings.
  • In Closed door events, the number of people allowed inside shouldn’t be more than the number of seats available.
  • Use of sanitisers and full vaccination will be mandatory in schools.

Few days ago, it was announced by Karnataka government that testing of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) will be made mandatory in the state due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the world.

Also read: Omicron BF.7 variant: Amid Covid fears in India, check out most common symptoms of new virus strain

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Have blood sugar problems? Know tips to keep diabetes in control this Christmas, New year's eve
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 556 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.