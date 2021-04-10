Karnataka COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in six cities including Bengaluru from today - guidelines here

On Friday, Bengaluru recorded its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 infections with 5,576 new cases. There has been a consistent rise in COVID-19 since the last few days with over 4,000 cases being registered daily.

Karnataka has also reported its highest single-day spike this year with 7,955 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,48,085. Speaking of the last 24-hours, there have been 46 deaths due to the disease, following which the death toll has risen to 12,813.

The Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from April 10 to April 20 in six cities including Bengaluru. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said, "Corona curfew (night curfew) will be imposed between 10 pm-5 am from 10 to 20 April in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal."

However essential services to be exempted from the night curfew.

Marriages, functions, meetings, and events will have to happen within the limitations that have been fixed.

Rs 250 fine is being imposed for not wearing the mask and it will be made more stringent.

The Karnataka government will intensify testing in Bengaluru with a target of 1 lakh tests a day and conduct a door-to-door survey to identify positive cases.

Restrictions imposed

Night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am from April 10 to April 20.

Only patients and their attendees will be allowed to travel.

Travel for essential services, goods delivery, e-commerce will be allowed.

Employees of industries who work in night shift must reach work before 10 pm.

Only medical services and emergency services will be allowed.

Those travelling during the curfew period from the railway station, bus stand or flight must produce their tickets as proof of their travel.

Wear masks, maintain social distancing, and not gather at a place.

Rs 250 fine is being imposed for not wearing the mask.