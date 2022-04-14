Karnataka contractor suicide row: Under-fire minister KS Eshwarappa to resign

Earlier, an FIR had been registered against Eshwarappa on Wednesday in the contractor Santosh Patil death case.

K S Eshwarappa on Thursday announced his resignation from the ministerial post of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister in the Government of Karnataka. The under-fire minister said that he will be submitting his resignation to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

The minister is entangled in a controversy related to the suicide of contractor and local BJP leader Santhosh K Patil.

“I have worked as the RDPR minister till date under the CM (Basavraj) Bommai’s leadership in the government. I have taken a decision to tender my resignation on Friday evening. I don`t want to cause embarrassment to my party and party leadership,” he was quoted by news agency IANS.

The minister also said that he had decided to resign earlier but was prevented to do so by his colleagues.

“If I have committed any mistake, let the god punish me. I am confident of coming out clean from the allegations in the contractor suicide case," he added.

Patil, a contractor in Karnataka, committed suicide by consuming poison. He had held Eshwarappa as directly responsible for his actions, accusing the minister of asking for a 40 percent commission for a Rs 4 crore project, via his aides. An FIR had been registered by Udipi Police against the minister and his two aides, Basavaraj and Ramesh, under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide.

An indefinite strike had been called by Congress in the state, demanding the minister’s resignation and arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)