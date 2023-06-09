Karnataka Congress to review handing over of government properties to RSS, Sangh Parivar

The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Friday stated that it would take a re-look at handing over government properties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and organisations linked to Sangh Parivar.

The issue is likely to stir a huge controversy in the state.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K Dinesh Gundu Rao told the media that a lot of government properties have been given to the institutions linked to RSS and Sangh Parivar during the rule of the previous BJP government.

"We have to re-look at all those things, verify whether they were done lawfully and due procedure is followed and take a decision on what can be done now," he said.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that a large number of government properties have been given to institutions and organisations which are closely linked to the RSS and Sangh Parivar.

Minister Rao also announced that the contract given to GVK company for providing services of 108 ambulances has been terminated. The system for dialysis in the state is not proper and a contract in this regard has also been canceled. "Immediate works have been taken up now, and the pattern of work in the health department is being changed. The work pattern of officers, doctors will have to be changed. Some of the policy matters will also need to be changed," he said.

The Congress government had declared that it would get the alleged illegalities investigated committed during the previous BJP government. Dr K Sudhakar was holding the health portfolio then.

The Congress government has stated that it has begun the textbook revision exercise to remove the texts written on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, BJP's iconic figure Veer Savarkar and texts by right-wing authors to the much chagrin of the BJP party. It has been alleged that the BJP government has generously granted land and properties to Hindutva organisations during its tenure in Karnataka.

It is to be seen the Congress government took a U-turn over the statement on imposing a ban on RSS and Bajrang Dal and stated no proposal as such is before it, how the matters will be pursued regarding allotment of government properties to the organisations linked with the RSS and sangh parivar.