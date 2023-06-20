Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge files complaint against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya for posting malicious video of Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge lodged a police complaint against Nadda, the BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and the party's Chandigarh president Arun Sood for releasing a "malicious" animated video of Rahul Gandhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge files complaint against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya for posting malicious video of Rahul Gandhi
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge files complaint against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya for posting malicious video of Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has accused the BJP of spewing venom and spreading communal disharmony in the country and lodged a complaint against BJP National President J P Nadda and others for malicious posts against Rahul Gandhi.

The Karnataka minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology on Monday lodged a police complaint against Nadda, the BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and the party's Chandigarh president Arun Sood for releasing a "malicious" animated video of Rahul Gandhi.

"For a long time, BJP's IT handles have been spewing venom, spreading communal disharmony and spreading false news. So it's high time that these people need to be reigned in, including their IT head," Kharge said. In his complaint to the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru, Kharge alleged that the video circulated on June 17 on Malviya's Twitter handle had been posted with the malicious intent of not only tarnishing the reputation of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress but also to instigate communal discord and misrepresent the party and its leaders' persona.

"Whatever they put up on June 17 is highly malicious and we are going to take action against that. So we have complained today. I have registered a complaint today and we will take it to the logical end," Kharge said In his complaint, it is said that the video claimed that Congress and Rahul Gandhi are indulging in the balkanization of the country and indulging in anti-national activities.

READ | Adipurush: All India Cine Workers Association requests PM Modi to ban film, demands FIR against Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident probe: CBI seals house of ‘missing’ junior engineer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.