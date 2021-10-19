Karnataka Congress deletes controversial tweet against PM Modi, blames social media manager

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has announced that the controversial tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Twitter handle has been removed by the party's social media team. He stated that he had asked the social media team to remove the tweet and that strict action would be taken against the people involved in posting it.

The tweet in Kannada which flared a political row had termed the Indian Prime Minister as illiterate. The Karnataka Congress had directed a personal attack at PM Modi in the now-deleted tweet.

Taking to Twitter, DK Shivakumar wrote that he always believed that 'civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse' and said that the 'uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager' through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle was regretted and stands withdrawn.

I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 18, 2021

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal called the tone of the tweet 'unfortunate' and that an inquiry would be conducted. Earlier BJP Karnataka's spokesperson Malavika Avinash said, "Only the Congress could stoop so low." She added that the comment did not even merit a response.

This political row between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party comes at a time when two Assembly constituencies of Karnataka are going for by-polls on October 30. For the ruling BJP, it is important to win the seats after it replaced BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister and installed Basavaraj Bommai in July.