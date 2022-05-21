Karnataka CM talks to Amit Shah about list of likely candidates for RS, Legislative Council polls

File photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone the list of probable candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council.

Bommai, who is in the national capital for the second time in less than 10 days, also said he had a detailed discussion on the list of candidates with the party's in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Singh, the Karnataka chief minister said he could have a word with Shah over the phone only last night due to the home minister's urgent engagement and that an elaborate meeting with Singh today was held on Shah's advice.

"I came to Delhi yesterday evening. I had plans to meet Amit Shah ji. Due to his urgent engagement, I could talk to him over the phone only last night. I discussed in detail and shared with him the list of probable candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls," he said.

The chief minister said he met Singh and updated him about the decision taken during the party's core committee meeting. "Singh has conveyed he will soon finalise the list," he added.

The chief minister also said there was no discussion, either with Shah or with Singh, on his government's cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Meanwhile, Bommai also mentioned that he will review the heavy rain situation in the state after he returns to Bengaluru today.

Biennial elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka and two each to graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the state Legislative Council will be held on June 10 and 13 respectively.

Biennial Elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3.