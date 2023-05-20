Search icon
Karnataka CM swearing-in live updates: First list of ministers in Siddaramaiah cabinet out

The Karnataka Cabinet will be led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Congress is set to swear-in eight cabinet ministers apart from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Saturday in Bengaluru. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal sent a letter to Siddaramaiah confirming that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has approved a list of Cabinet Ministers.

This list includes senior faces A.G. Parmeshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, M.B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyanka Kharge, Ramalimga Reddy and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan. The swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM, Dy CM and Cabinet Ministers will take place at 12.30 p.m. in Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium.

AICC chief Kharge had invited leaders of 19 like-minded parties for the oath-taking ceremony. Meetings were held with Venugopal and Karnataka Congress incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala over the state cabinet, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress had won 135 out of 224 seats in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly Elections. The BJP’s seat share reduced to 66 while JD-S got 19.

 

