Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to Wipro's Azim Premji, seeks help to resolve...

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Wipro Founder Chairman Azim Premji, requesting his group's help in easing traffic on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch by allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus in Bengaluru. In his letter addressed to Premji on Tuesday, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations." "Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30 per cent, particularly during peak office hours."

Severe traffic congestion

CM Siddaramaiah said that one of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at Iblur Junction, is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life.

The Chief Minister stated that Premji's backing in this issue will significantly help reduce traffic congestion, improve the experience for commuters, and make Bengaluru a more efficient and livable city. CM Siddaramaiah requested, "Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru. I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest."

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji.



