Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's resignation accepted, governor dissolves Cabinet

The development came after Siddaramaiah stepped down from the post following directions from the Congress high command.

Karnataka Governor Thaawrchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the latter submitted his resignation.

According to an official confirmation issued from Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Governor also dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by Siddaramaiah with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Karnataka Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation

"In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, I, THAAWARCHAND GEHLOT, Governor of Karnataka, have accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made," the official order stated.

The development came after Siddaramaiah stepped down from the post following directions from the Congress high command.

Meanwhile, the Congress has intensified preparations for government formation in Karnataka, with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar set to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Friday to discuss the cabinet reshuffle, sources said.