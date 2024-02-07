Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar arrive at Jantar Mantar for tax devolution protest against Centre

Twitter
Headlines

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, was homeless, faced many rejections, one advice made him star, now he...

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to get new 4-lane underpass, to cost over Rs 92 crore; check details

Wonder Man crew member dies in accident on Marvel set

Video: Ancient Lord Vishnu statue, resembling Ram Lalla, found in Karnataka riverbed; watch

Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome colour option in India, first 100 online bookings to come with free…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, was homeless, faced many rejections, one advice made him star, now he...

Video: Ancient Lord Vishnu statue, resembling Ram Lalla, found in Karnataka riverbed; watch

Meet man who started his journey with Rs 500, built Rs 3197 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore after...

8 animals with strongest bite force

Healthy low calorie breakfast options

Black grapes vs green grapes vs red grapes: Which is healthier

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, was homeless, faced many rejections, one advice made him star, now he...

This actor once was bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, gave 33 hits, quit films at his peak to become sanyasi, died in...

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with superhit film, got married at peak of career, quit acting, she is now..

HomeIndia

India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar arrive at Jantar Mantar for tax devolution protest against Centre

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka MPs are holding simultaneous protests in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the alleged misuse of funds by the Siddaramaiah government.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to protest against the Central government's tax devolution policies to the southern state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave the call for the protest named Chalo Delhi. The demonstration is being attended by several cabinet ministers of the Congress government. Siddaramaiah has accused the Central government of economic disparities, saying that his government stands against the unfair treatment in tax devolution and grants for 'Kannadigas'.

While speaking to reporters ahead of the planned protest, DK Shivakumar said that they are asking for their rights."We are asking for our rights, we are getting on 13 per cent of whatever percentage we are supposed to get. I do not mind if other states get the benefit. The policies, and schemes that they (Centre) have given to Gujarat, they should give the same to us also," Shivakumar said.

Apart from him, state minister Priyank Kharge said, "There are four to five demands. Devolution of taxes, we are not getting the drought relief amount...The centre should understand that Karnataka is an economic powerhouse..."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka MPs are holding simultaneous protests in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the alleged misuse of funds by the Siddaramaiah government.

Participating in the protest in Parliament, BJP MP Lehar Singh said, "Congress is involved in corruption and is not running the administration properly, they have come here because of internal disputes."

Moreover, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that Siddaramaiah is playing dirty politics, and his remarks hold no solid ground. He called the Karnataka Chief Minister's accusation of reduced tax devolution share by the Centre "unfounded". 

Also, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa criticised the ruling Congress government in the state for staging a protest in Delhi on Wednesday against the Centre's alleged financial injustice to Karnataka, stating that the Congress had no reason to protest and was merely attempting to create drama ahead of the upcoming elections. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 8 dead, several injured after explosion at firecracker factory in Harda

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

Meet ex-employee of Ratan Tata firm, IIT-IIM grad, who founded Rs 19500 crore giant, first Indian company...

Tata Group’s market cap crosses Rs 3000000 crore mark, ahead of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group by…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE