Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence on Sudha, Narayana Murthy's refusal to participate in caste survey: 'Let them...'

INDIA
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty have 'some misconceptions' about the ongoing social and educational survey being conducted in the state. "There is a notion that this is a survey for backward castes," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru.
Further discussing the survey, Siddaramaiah said, "It is not a backward classes survey. Let them write whatever they want. People should understand what this survey is about. What can I do if they are unable to understand?" he added. "Should Infosys (founder) mean ‘Brihaspati’ (intelligent)? We have said 20 times it’s not a backward classes survey but a survey for everyone," Siddaramaiah said.
The chief minister’s remarks came after the Murthys declined to take part in the survey, noting on the pro forma that they do not belong to backward communities.
The chief minister said that despite repeated clarifications from ministers, there were still misconceptions about the exercise. "Now the Centre is also coming up with a caste census. What answer will they (Murthys) give then? I feel they have the wrong information," he said. "I am making it very, very clear — this is not a survey for backward classes but a socio-economic and educational survey of seven crore people of Karnataka," he asserted.
ಇನ್ಫೋಸಿಸ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರಾದ ಸುಧಾ ಮೂರ್ತಿ ಹಾಗೂ ನಾರಾಯಣಮೂರ್ತಿ ಅವರು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ, ನಾವು ಹಿಂದುಳಿದ ಜಾತಿಯವರಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ದೃಢೀಕರಣ ಪತ್ರ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ ಕೇವಲ ಹಿಂದುಳಿದವರಿಗಲ್ಲಾ ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ಮೊದಲು ಅರ್ಥ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು. ಇನ್ಫೋಸಿಸ್… pic.twitter.com/LCyRvr1xrQ— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 17, 2025