Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces date for implementation of all five poll promises

Addressing a press conference after a three-hour cabinet meeting, CM Siddaramaiah said all the schemes would be implemented without any bias of caste, religion, and language for the people of Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces date for implementation of all five poll promises
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday declared that all five guarantees would be implemented within this financial year, and also announced the dates for the same.

He said the free bus travel scheme for women will come into effect by June 11, free power up to 200 units will be given from July; women heads will get Rs 2,000 from August and free 10 kg rice for all members of BPL card holders will be given from July 1.

Addressing a press conference after a three-hour cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah said all the schemes would be implemented without any bias of caste, religion, and language for the people of Karnataka.

"The first guarantee -- 200 units of free electricity -- will be given to all people from July. The people need not pay for the first 200 units of electricity used in the month of July, for which the bill will be generated in August. To avoid misuse, one year's average consumption in the previous year is considered with a 10 percent addition," Siddaramaiah stated. He added that the arrears will have to be paid.

READ | Bansuri Swaraj responds to charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, says this about BJP

The Gruha Laxmi scheme under which all women heads are given Rs 2,000 will be launched on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day on August 15. The beneficiaries will have to submit an application from June 15 and July 15 online with a bank account and Aadhaar card details. From July 15 to August 15, the applications would be processed. On August 15, the scheme would be launched and it is for both APL and BPL card holders, Siddaramaiah stated.

The Annabhagya scheme under which 10 kg rice or foodgrains will be given to all members of BPL card holders from July 1. The scheme is extended to the Antyodaya card holders as well, he said.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's first pic with Prithvi Ambani goes viral as people await first glimpse of Akash Ambani-Shloka's daughter

Siddaramaiah explained that under the Shakthi programme, irrespective of status including students, women can travel in state-owned buses from June 11. They can travel free of cost within the state in KSRTC and city buses. This will exclude AC buses.

Under Yuva Nidhi, for those graduates, including professional courses who studied in the academic year 2022-23 and passed out, Rs 3,000 allowance for graduates and Rs 1,500 allowance for diploma holders would be given for 24 months. The applications would be invited from June 3, he said. This scheme is implemented irrespective of caste, religion, and sex. The transgenders are also included.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar stated that this was a historical day and Congress has kept its promises made to the people during the elections.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan RBSE 10th boards results 2023 declared, know how to check results through SMS, Digilocker, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.