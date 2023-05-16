New twist in Karnataka CM race: As Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar tussle intensifies, new name crops up for CM post

As Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar tussle intensifies, new name crops up for CM post

Amid the ongoing tussle between senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar intensifies for Karnataka CM post, a new claim for the coveted post has emerged.

The All India Veershaiva Mahasabha, a group of Lingayat population, has written a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting the fact that 34 of the newly elected Congress MLAs are from influential Lingayat community.

In its letter the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has said that 46 Lingayats were given ticket by the Congress and 34 of emerged victorious.

It is to be noted that several key Lingayat leaders are the members of All India Veershaiva Mahasabha. The president of the organization is Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, who at 91 is Karnataka's oldest MLA. Shamanuru Shivashankarappa won from Davangere South in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly election.

"Further more, we wish to bring to your kind notice that our community has played a major role in electing other smaller communities in other 50 constituencies. This shows that the traditional voters of the BJP has shifted its loyalty to Congress party, thereby supporting the Congress party to win 134 constituencies in the state," the letter adds.

Lingayats account for around 17% of Karnataka's population and they are capable of deciding the outcome of elections in 100 Assembly seats.

All India Veershaiva Mahasabha also suggested in its letter that steps must be taken by the Congress to retain the support of Lingayats during 2024 Lok Sabha that it is important that the Congress retains the support of the community for the general election due next year.

"Considering the above facts, we now urge the Congress party to give a chance/consider (a) Veerashaiva Lingayat community leader for the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka state," the letter states.