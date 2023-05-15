Karnataka CM race: DK Shivakumar drops big hint, says Siddaramaiah will... | Photo: ANI

In the intriguing race for the post of Karnataka Chief Minister, Congress state President DK Shivakumar on Sunday dropped significant clues. He explained his side of the story in extending cooperation and support to CM rival Siddaramaiah in the past, going on to say that the Congress leader will cooperate with him.

DK Shivakumar told media that he had extended cooperation to Siddaramaiah earlier and the former CM would now cooperate with him. The Congress leader’s statement came amid suspense over the party’s decision on who will be Karnataka’s next CM.

“After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, I took charge of the party. Then senior leader Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah had resigned from their posts. Didn’t I wait patiently and cooperate when I was not inducted into the cabinet,” he asked. "I have extended my cooperation to him (Siddaramaiah)," he added.

Shivakumar was kept out of the Karnataka cabinet for a long time by Siddaramaiah after he took charge as CM back in 2013. It was Shivakumar who facilitated Siddaramaiah joining the Congress after parting ways with JD(S) due to differences with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Siddaramaiah was reportedly given the strategy to contest the 2018 polls from two seats by Shivakumar. The former CM lost from Chamundeshwari but won from Badami seat. This time, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are being credited for Congress’ thumping poll victory in the state.

Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka have unanimously decided that the final call on CM post will be taken by national chief Mallikarjun party.

“Siddaramaiah, who was pushed to the corner in JD-S, was recognised by Shivakumar and given respectable status in Congress by Shivakumar. Now it is time for Siddaramaiah to pay back,” Congress district spokesperson Marasappa Ravi said in a press note urging Siddaramaiah not to become a hurdle in Shivakumar’s path to the CM office.

(Inputs from IANS)