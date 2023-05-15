Karnataka CM post row: DK Shivakumar to back down? Rift within Congress as Siddaramaiah becomes top choice

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (File photo)

Reports of major rift within the Karnataka Congress have been reported after the INC won the Karnataka elections 2023 with a massive majority, as state party chief DK Shivakumar has seemingly backed down from the race, paving way for senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

The race for the post of the next Karnataka Chief Minister turned more intriguing as state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar cancelled his Delhi trip to skip the meeting called by senior party leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

Shivakumar, who had earlier announced that he would board the New Delhi flight after visiting his spiritual guru, later said that he has developed stomach pain and a doctor is coming to treat him. He gave his best wishes to veteran leader Siddaramaiah, who is vying with him for the top post.

"I am not going to New Delhi. As I have vowed, I got 135 seats for Congress. I have done my job. I won’t take any legislators to New Delhi. I don’t have support of any MLAs,” Shivakumar said, as per IANS reports.

There was reportedly a major rift inside Congress as both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had eyes for the Chief Minister post, but it seems like the Karnataka Congress chief has backed down, giving Siddaramaiah a clear way to the top post.

Shivakumar had told media persons that he had stood with the party through its thick and thin and that even when many party legislators had ditched the party, he worked hard and rebuilt the party from scratch.



Sources in Congress told IANS that Shivakumar was sore at Siddaramaiah being considered for the top post. It is expected that the final call regarding who will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka will be taken this week.

(With IANS inputs)

