Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus, joining a string of very high profile political leaders who have contracted the deadly virus.

Yediyurappa informed the public about the news through his official Twitter account. He said his condition was stable and that he was being hospitalised as a precautionary measure on the recommendation of doctors.

He also instructed those who came in contact with him recently to self-quarantine themselves.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said that due to early symptoms coronavirus, he went for test and the test result came positive. Although his health is fine, he will get himself admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors, Shah said.

The Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested coronavirus positive as well.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had been advised to go into isolation at his official residence Raj Bhavan in Chennai after three more staff at the premises tested positive for Covid-19. Of the 38 persons tested, the results of three returned positive, a statement had confirmed.

This came barely a week after 84 staff at the Tamil Nadu Governor’s official residence had tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh BJP unit president Swatantra Dev Singh also contracted the virus on Sunday and has quarantined himself at his home as per doctors' advice.