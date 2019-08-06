Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa calls on Devendra Fadnavis to regulate water

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday wrote a letter to his counterpart in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to regulate the flood discharge from the Koyna reservoir.

In his letter, he has written, "It has been observed that the state of Maharashtra has been releasing a huge quantity of floodwater from Koyna reservoir to the Krishna River and its tributaries since last few days. Due to the heavy discharge from Maharashtra reservoir, the northern Karnataka districts are severely affected and the situation is alarming."

He has also requested that the concerned authorities of Maharashtra be directed to regulate the discharge from the reservoirs. "The discharge shall be regulated in incremental basis and not abruptly in huge quantity. The releases shall be intimated to Karnataka officers well in advance," he asked of the Maharashtra CM, adding, "Coordination between officers of both the States is essential at this hour and needs to be achieved forthwith so that any loss to the properties, human and livestock is averted."

"The outflow from Koyna reservoir has been increased from 20,000 to 50010 cusecs and then from 50,000 to 80,000 and finally to 1.25 lakh cusecs in a span of two days," read the letter. Earlier today, Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to take stock of the situation.

