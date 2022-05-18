Karnataka CM Bommai visits rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, families of dead labourers to get Rs 5 lakh each

File Photo

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday, visited rain-affected localities in Bangalore and also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the two migrant workers who were killed at a pipeline work site amid heavy rains.

The migrant workers, identified as Devbrath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, drowned while working in Bengaluru. Their bodies were recovered on Wednesday. They were working amid heavy rains and due to the increase in water level, they could not come out.

In addition to Rs 5 lakh compensation to the two migrant workers, CM Bommai also announced Rs 25,000 compensation for those whose houses were flooded with rainwater.

He further stated that arrangements for food are being made in localities where it is necessary. For the unversed, persistent rains have caused mayhem in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi. Mysuru district is also affected by the rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the rains would continue for three more days.

It has sounded a red alert in the coastal districts and hilly regions of the state for Wednesday. Experts say that due to the cyclone in the southwest Arabian Sea, heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning are expected in the next 24 hours.

Bengaluru woke to minor drizzling on Wednesday, however, heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday, disrupting normal life.

Even the traffic on the Bengaluru KempeGowda International Airport highway was thrown out of gear. Vehicles remained stranded on the road for more than two hours.