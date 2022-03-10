Karnataka CM Bommai says BJP will come back to power in Karnataka in 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that Assembly elections results in five states would have a positive impact and exuded confidence that the party will come back to power in Karnataka after the state Assembly polls next year.

"We will build a strong and prosperous Karnataka by implementing the good programmes already announced in the recent budget. We will build a Nava Karnataka (New Karnataka) in the next one year and win the trust of the people again in 2023. I have full confidence in the people bringing BJP back to power again to govern the state for 5 more years," said Bommai while talking to the reporters.

Bommai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for its various programs and policies launched in the direction of people’s welfare, Indian economy, and Covid management. He further added, "Our leaders have resolved to take up development programmes more vigorously in the coming days. PM Modi’s vision of building a New India with the spirit of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas is becoming a reality in the country. It has been reestablished that Modi is the only leader in the country who has a pan-India mandate. We have resolved to build a strong State and strong Nation under his leadership. The results have inspired us to work with renewed vigour."

Bommai revealed PM Modi’s visit to Karnataka in April where a number of programmes for the peoples’ welfare will be unveiled to announce. The CM sent congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for BJP’s good performance on the massive victory in Uttar Pradesh.

