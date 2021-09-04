Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai orders 100 per cent vaccination in villages bordering Kerala

As states compete to vaccinate their entire population, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the administration to 100 per cent vaccinate all villages lying within the 20-kilometre radius of the Kerala border in a meeting on Saturday (September 4).

The meeting was chaired by CM Basavaraj Bommai himself with the District Commissioners (DC), Superintendents of Police (SP) and district In-charge ministers of bordering districts of Kerala. In the meeting, Bommai instructed them to increase vaccination in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Hassan by 35 per cent.

He said, "I have got information on positivity rate, vaccination and Covid tests from these districts. There was a spike in the number of Covid cases in Dakshina Kannada at one point in time. This happened as there was a spurt in Covid cases in the Kasaragod district of Kerala. Now, the numbers have decreased."

He further said that this time there is absolutely no shortage of vaccines in the state and everything has been arranged accordingly. Regarding upcoming festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and others, Bommai explained that a decision will soon be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation and cases in the state and its bordering states as well.