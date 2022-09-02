Search icon
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, pontiff of Muruga Mutt, sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case of minors

An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered against the pontiff of the influential Muruga Mutt in Chitradurga.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

Photo via Twitter

The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was on Friday sent to 14-day judicial custody in the case of sexual assault of minor girls. He was brought to Chitradurga district jail. Police will seek police remand in open court tomorrow. The Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested Sharanaru for the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls.

"The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested," said Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Karnataka.

The chief pontiff's medical test was also conducted. Kumar has earlier said, "The due procedure will be followed. Medical tests and investigation will be done as per the procedure. He will also be produced before the judge." 

Speaking to media persons, Chitradurga SP Parashurama K had said, "We arrested him (Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt) in the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us. After the medical checkup, we will present the seer before the magistrate."

On Tuesday, the District Sessions Court in Chitradurga adjourned the anticipatory bail petition of the chief pontiff of the Murugha Mutt to September 1.

An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered against the pontiff of the influential Muruga Mutt in Chitradurga after minor girls made allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The FIR has been filed against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga. According to the FIR, the girls were abused for over two years.

Earlier this month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Murugha Math in Chitradurga along with party leaders DK Shivakumar and KC Venugopal. The Murugha Mutt is also known to be an influential institution with a long list of politicians visiting regularly. 

