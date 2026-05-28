FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Karnataka News: All Eyes On Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka CM Change Row

Karnataka News: All Eyes On Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka CM Change Row

Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband

Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband

Twisha Sharma Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Ex-Judge Giribala Singh's Anticipatory Bail

Twisha Sharma Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Ex-Judge Giribala Singh's Anticipatory Bail

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

HomeIndia

INDIA

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirms his resignation; Signals exit to make way for Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly informed his cabinet colleagues that he will step down after lunch. The breakfast meeting, held Thursday morning, was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 28, 2026, 12:12 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirms his resignation; Signals exit to make way for Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly informed his cabinet colleagues that he will step down after lunch, as per India Today report. However, Siddaramaiah has made no formal announcement. According to PTI, citing Lok Bhavan sources, the Chief Minister has not yet sought an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is currently in Indore.

The breakfast meeting, held Thursday morning, was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The meeting was hosted by CM Siddaramaiah for the full Karnataka cabinet at his residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru. Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the CM's Siddaramaiah residence, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil.

77-year-old Congress veteran may step down to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar publicly touched the feet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a high-profile breakfast meeting at the latter's official residence in Bengaluru

This comes amid a majo leadership change speculated in the Karnataka Congress since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year. The Congress government in the state has now completed three years. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress's central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

CM to resign after 3 pm?

Congress MLA Ashok K. Pattan told reporters the “CM might resign after 3 pm on Thursday.” He added that Siddaramaiah had already taken an appointment with the Governor, and that the Congress high command would decide on the next Chief Minister. Asked if Shivakumar was likely to take over, Pattan replied: “Yes, there is a 100 per cent possibility.”

Senior MLA R.V. Deshpande said he was with Siddaramaiah when the Chief Minister said, “I have decided to resign.” “We tried to persuade him, saying, ‘Why don’t you continue?’ We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it,” Deshpande said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar: 3 killed, several missing as boat overturns in Samastipur, rescue operation underway
Bihar: 3 killed, several missing as boat overturns, rescue operation underway
Shraddha Kapoor’s goofy dance clip goes viral, watch: 'Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye'
Shraddha Kapoor’s goofy dance clip goes viral, watch: 'Koi aisa dhoondho
Delhi govt renames metro stations including Rohini, Dwarka, check full list of changes
Delhi govt renames metro stations including Rohini, Dwarka, check full list
Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband
Dhinchak Pooja announces wedding, shares photos and videos with husband
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirms his resignation; signals exit to make way for Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirms his resignation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement