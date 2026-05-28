Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirms his resignation; signals exit to make way for Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly informed his cabinet colleagues that he will step down after lunch. The breakfast meeting, held Thursday morning, was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly informed his cabinet colleagues that he will step down after lunch, as per India Today report. However, Siddaramaiah has made no formal announcement. According to PTI, citing Lok Bhavan sources, the Chief Minister has not yet sought an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is currently in Indore.

The breakfast meeting, held Thursday morning, was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The meeting was hosted by CM Siddaramaiah for the full Karnataka cabinet at his residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru. Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the CM's Siddaramaiah residence, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil.

77-year-old Congress veteran may step down to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar publicly touched the feet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a high-profile breakfast meeting at the latter's official residence in Bengaluru.

This comes amid a majo leadership change speculated in the Karnataka Congress since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year. The Congress government in the state has now completed three years. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress's central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

CM to resign after 3 pm?

Congress MLA Ashok K. Pattan told reporters the “CM might resign after 3 pm on Thursday.” He added that Siddaramaiah had already taken an appointment with the Governor, and that the Congress high command would decide on the next Chief Minister. Asked if Shivakumar was likely to take over, Pattan replied: “Yes, there is a 100 per cent possibility.”

Senior MLA R.V. Deshpande said he was with Siddaramaiah when the Chief Minister said, “I have decided to resign.” “We tried to persuade him, saying, ‘Why don’t you continue?’ We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it,” Deshpande said.