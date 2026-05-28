Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirms his resignation; informs cabinet he’ll step down after Lunch

INDIA
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly informed his cabinet colleagues that he will step down after lunch. The breakfast meeting, held Thursday morning, was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly informed his cabinet colleagues that he will step down after lunch, as per India Today report. The breakfast meeting, held Thursday morning, was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The meeting was hosted by CM Siddaramaiah for the full Karnataka cabinet at his residence.