Karnataka: Case registered against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for '15 crore Muslims' remark

File photo of Waris Pathan

A case has been registered in Karnataka's Kalaburagi against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan for his speech in which he said that 15 crore of us (Muslims) dominate over 100 crore others.

Pathan has been booked under sections 117 (abetting commission of an offence by the public), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered on a complaint by a private lawyer.

On February 15, former Byculla MLA Waris Pathan said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. During a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga, said Pathan had said that "lionesses have made you sweat" so you can "understand what would happen if all of us come together." He was referring to women-led protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

"They tell us that we've kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. Never forget that we are 15 crore but dominate other 100 crore (15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena)," Pathan is heard saying in a video.

#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: ...They tell us that we've kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg February 20, 2020

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also in attendance when the provocative speech was delivered. Owaisi was seen covering his face in what was an indication of his disagreement to Pathan.

His controversial remarks come when several people associated with the anti-CAA-NPR-NRC protests have been booked for provocative speeches and are in jail.