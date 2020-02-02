Karnataka cabinet to be expanded on Thursday; who will win ministerial berths?

The Karnataka cabinet, the council of ministers led by the state's Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, is all set to be expanded on Thursday, i.e. on February 6. It means that more high-ranking officials of the executive branch will be inducted into the cabinet. The new members will take the oath of their office at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru at 10:30 AM on Thursday, news agencies reported.

According to PTI, a total of 13 MLAs, including the ten who had joined the BJP from other parties (including the Congress and the JD-S) will be administered the oath of the office on this day.

"The cabinet expansion will take place on February 6 with the oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan at 10:30 AM," Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was quoted by PTI.

It is to be seen if any reshuffle of the council of ministers takes place on this day, following the expansion of the cabinet.

Notably, the cabinet expansion is on the cards for nearly two months ever since the BJP won the maximum number of seats in the December '19 bypolls and won a majority in the Karnataka legislative assembly. The much-delayed cabinet expansion has already been postponed several times. Opposition parties have been targeting the BJP and Yediyurappa over the delay in the cabinet expansion, alleging he was weak and that his administration had collapsed.

Last year, the then Assembly speaker had disqualified 17 Congress and JD(S) legislators after they revolted against the coalition government leading to its fall on July 13. Of them, 13 had contested the bypolls held for 15 assembly seats and barring AH Vishwanath (Hunsur) and MTB Nagaraj (Hoskote), all others emerged triumphant as BJP candidates.

Eleven disqualified Congress-JDS MLAs had won the December bypolls on the ruling party ticket.

Though Yediyurappa has made it clear that the 11 who got re-elected in the bypolls on BJP tickets will be made ministers, according to sources, the central leadership is not keen on inducting all of them and wants to give an opportunity to party loyalists also.

Vishwanath and Nagaraj have been openly demanding Cabinet berth for them stating that Yediyurappa had given a word to them.

Currently, there are 18 ministers, including the Chief Minister in the cabinet that has a sanctioned strength of 34. Sixteen berths are still vacant. With the high-command reportedly not keen on making all the 11 re-elected legislators ministers, whom Yediyurappa has given assurance, it will not be an easy task for the chief minister, who has to ensure adequate representation to various castes and regions in his cabinet.

In addition to pressing the BJP leadership hard for a ministerial berth, some MLAs are reportedly after plum portfolios. PTI quoting BJP sources reports that Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi wants the Water Resource portfolio, adding that the Chief Minister, however, is non-committal.

Jarkiholi, who had played a key role in bringing down the Congress-JDS coalition government paving the way for the BJP to come to power in July last year, has demanded Cabinet berth for two other defectors, who lost in the bypolls held in December. The former Congress leader, however, added the final call will be taken by the party's central leadership.

Yediyurappa, who already has three deputies, had recently ruled out the creation of any more Deputy Chief Minister's post.

Jarkiholi along with Health Minister Sriramulu had in the past made no secret of their ambition to become Deputy Chief Ministers.

(With PTI inputs)